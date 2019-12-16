President inspects the progress of National Solid Waste Management Support Centre

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made an observation tour at the National Solid Waste Management Support Centre in Hambantota today (15).

This project launched as a solution to the prevailing waste management issue in Hambantota Centre, constructed with the financial assistance of JICA. It has the capacity to process to convert 50 tons of solid waste into compost daily.

The President instructed the officials and the contractors to expedite the necessary construction requirements and commence operations within a month.

Members of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa and D.V. Chanaka were also present.