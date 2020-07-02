President joins SLPP campaign from Anuradhapura tomorrow

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will join Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) election campaign tomorrow (July 03) from Anuradhapura.

Accordingly, President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Anuradhapura district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

Following are the meetings organized in the district throughout the day under the patronage of the President.