President joins SLPP campaign from Anuradhapura tomorrow

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will join Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) election campaign tomorrow (July 03) from Anuradhapura.
Accordingly, President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Anuradhapura district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.
Following are the meetings organized in the district throughout the day under the patronage of the President.
|No
|Time
|Location
|Organizer
|01
|10.00 am – 11.15 am
|Thammannawa Nidahas Uyana, Thalawa (near Eeriyagama tank)
|Minister S.M. Chandrasena
|02
|11.15 am -12 noon
|Near Kala Wewa bund (road towards Ihalagama Junction)
|Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake
|03
|12 noon -12.55pm
|Kumbuk Sevana land closer to Kekirawa Town (Jaffna- Kandy Road)
|Weerasena Gamage
|04
|12.55pm-01.25pm
|Near the filling station in Galkulama Junction (121 Mile Post in Kandy Road)
|T.M. R. Siripala
|05
|02.50pm-03.40pm
|Kahatagasdigiliya Rest House (in front of Bank of Ceylon) (Trincomalee – Anuradhapura Road)
|Former State Minister Weerakumara Dissanayake
|06
|03.40pm-04.35pm
|Saturday Fair Ground in Horowpathana (Trincomalee – Kandy Road)
|S. C. Muthukumarana
|07
|04.35pm-05.20pm
|Near Kebethigollawa City Park (Medawachchiya – Kebethigollawa Road)
|Former Minister Tissa Karaliyadda
|08
|05.20pm-06.05pm
|Senanayake Children’s Park, Medawachchiya
( Medawachchiya- Kebithigollewa Road
|H. Nandasena
|09
|06.05pm-06.30pm
|Toluwila Archaeological Reserve
( Puttalam – Anuradhapura – Trincomalee Road)
|Sarath Kumarasiri
|10
|06.30pm-07.05pm
|Anuradhapura Hospital Road, Bank Junction
( Harischandra Mawatha, Anuradhapura)
|Professor Channa Jayasumana
|11
|07.05pm-07.30pm
|Kada-50, vehicle park ( Bandaranayake Mawatha, Anuradhapura)
|Uddika Premarathna
|12
|07.30pm-08.00pm
|Land adjacent to fair near Kumbichchankulam tank
( Anuradhapura)
|Former State Minister Shehan Semasinghe