President joins SLPP campaign from Anuradhapura tomorrow

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will join Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) election campaign tomorrow (July 03) from Anuradhapura.

Accordingly, President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Anuradhapura district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

Following are the meetings organized in the district throughout the day under the patronage of the President.

 

No Time Location Organizer
01 10.00 am – 11.15 am Thammannawa Nidahas Uyana, Thalawa (near Eeriyagama tank) Minister S.M. Chandrasena
02 11.15 am -12 noon Near Kala Wewa bund (road towards Ihalagama Junction) Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake
03 12 noon -12.55pm Kumbuk Sevana land closer to Kekirawa Town (Jaffna- Kandy Road) Weerasena Gamage
04 12.55pm-01.25pm Near the filling station in Galkulama Junction (121 Mile Post in Kandy Road) T.M. R. Siripala
05 02.50pm-03.40pm Kahatagasdigiliya Rest House (in front of Bank of Ceylon) (Trincomalee – Anuradhapura Road) Former State Minister Weerakumara Dissanayake
06 03.40pm-04.35pm Saturday Fair Ground in Horowpathana (Trincomalee – Kandy Road) S. C. Muthukumarana
07 04.35pm-05.20pm Near Kebethigollawa City Park (Medawachchiya – Kebethigollawa Road) Former Minister Tissa Karaliyadda
08 05.20pm-06.05pm Senanayake Children’s Park, Medawachchiya

( Medawachchiya- Kebithigollewa Road

 H. Nandasena  
09 06.05pm-06.30pm Toluwila  Archaeological Reserve

( Puttalam – Anuradhapura – Trincomalee Road)

 Sarath Kumarasiri  
10 06.30pm-07.05pm Anuradhapura Hospital Road, Bank Junction

( Harischandra Mawatha, Anuradhapura)

 Professor Channa Jayasumana  
11 07.05pm-07.30pm Kada-50, vehicle park ( Bandaranayake Mawatha, Anuradhapura) Uddika Premarathna

 

  
12 07.30pm-08.00pm Land adjacent to fair near Kumbichchankulam tank

( Anuradhapura)

 Former State Minister Shehan Semasinghe  

 

                                                          

