President joins World Children’s Day celebrations; encourages children to pursue wisdom in books

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa joined to celebrate the World Children’s Day donating libraries in schools in five districts.

President stated that provision of a library and access to sports will help children to maintain balance between physical and mental well-being. President added that he was convinced of this fact during his recent visits across the country.

Following requests by children, the construction of a large number of playgrounds in remote areas of the country is now underway. In addition, provision of library facilities for 25 selected schools representing each district has commenced.

With the World Children’s Day on the 1st of October, Reading Month commences as well. President Rajapaksa summoned students from 5 schools today(October 1) and donated 5 libraries with the intention of simultaneously motivating the next generation to read books.

President symbolically donated 5 libraries for Lunuwila Anuruddha Central College, Puttalam, Dolosbage Kanishta Vidyalaya, Gampola, Government Tamil Mixed School, Tharmapuram, Vijaya Kumaratunga Vidyalaya, Kuruwita and Pilana Vidyarthodaya Maha Vidyalaya, Galle.

Buses that had been out of commission were repaired in an attractive manner as libraries for children. Each fully- fledged library cost around Rs. 1 million.

Mobitel, the telecom firm has provided e-library facilities thereby enabling students to study Information Technology and refer e-books online.

The project to provide libraries was sponsored by the Sri Lanka Transportation Board (SLTB), Manusath Derana, National Library and Documentation Services Board and SLT Telecom and Mobitel.

The books donated by the publishers at the annual books exhibition at BMICH were also handed over to these libraries.

President did not forget to engage in cordial conversation with the students and invited them to see the Presidential Secretariat as well.