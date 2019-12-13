President pays attention to issues related to power and energy sector

A meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and senior officials of the Ministry of Power and Energy and institutions under its purview was held at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (12).

Representatives from the Ceylon Electricity Board and Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority participated at this meeting, during which the attention was drawn to provide swift solutions to the issues prevailing in these entities.

It was also discussed about the upcoming new projects in the power and energy sector. The President pointed out the importance of properly conducting feasibility studies before the commencement of these projects.

During the meeting, it was further discussed about the proposals made in relation to the power and energy sector in the ‘Saubhagye Dekma’ policy statement and the ministry officials extended their fullest cooperation in this regard.

President Rajapaksa also highlighted the importance of attracting investors for new projects through appraising foreign countries on the policies of the Sri Lankan government in order to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the country as well as following proper procurement procedures.

During the meeting, it was revealed that even though many MoUs were signed with foreign countries many of these agreements are with private companies and not with States. Therefore, the President pointed out the importance of conducting a proper study when implementing these agreements to ensure there would be no any adverse impact to the country.

Minister of Power and Energy, Mahinda Amaraweera, State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Secretary to the President, Dr. P. B. Jayasundara , Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy, Wasantha Perera participated in this meeting.