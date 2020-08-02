President pays floral tribute to D.A. Rajapaksa monument…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid floral tribute to the D.A. Rajapaksa monument at Medamulana, today (02).

President Rajapaksa who is on a campaign tour of Hambantota district, in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna contesting the next Wednesday’s Parliamentary Election visited the D.A.Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial and paid the floral tribute to D.A. Rajapaksa monument .

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa was also present at the occasion.

The President also engaged in a cordial conversation with the people gathered in front of the memorial.