President pays homage to Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy and paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic, today (01).

Upon his arrival, President Rajapaksa was received by Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela Bandara.

The President called on Mahanayake of Asgiriya Chapter Most.Ven. Warakagdoa Sri Gnanarathana Thera and looked into the welfare of the Thera.

The Mahanayake of Asgiriya Chapter chanted seth pirith and invoked blessings on the President.

President Rajapaksa also called on Chief Incumbent of the Rangiri Dambulu Viharaya, Venerable Dr. Godagama Mangala Thera at the Sri Chandananda Buddhist College, Kandy.

The Anunayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter, Ven Vendaruwe Upali Thera was also present on this occasion.

The Governor of the Central Province, Lalith U Gamage participated on this occasion.