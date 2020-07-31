President pledges to preserve Wellassa Urumaya

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reiterated that no room will be left for anyone to destroy the historical heritage of the country or to cause damage to places of worship.

A comprehensive programme will be designed in order to preserve the heritage of Wellassa whilst protecting places of worship of all faiths, President Rajapaksa said addressing a public gathering organized by candidate Wimaladasa Galgamaarachchi in Wellawaya, Monaragala today (31).

People at the venue requested the President to protect temples of historical value from treasure hunters.

Agriculture in the area could be further enhanced by rehabilitating tanks scattered across the district including Buduruwagala and Bathala Ara, they pointed out.

At the gathering organized by candidate Padma Udayashantha at Buttalla weekly fair President was requested to set up a Presidential Task Force on preserving the historical heritage of Uva Wellassa too.

People commended the decision of the President to establish an investment zone in Monaragala.

President said measures will be taken to commence pumpkin and watermelon based by-products and to promote pepper and orange cultivation.

The research paper compiled by Geologist Athula Senaratne of University of Peradeniya was also handed over to the President.

Books titled ‘Wellasse Sihala Handa’ and ‘Atheetha Urumaye Anagata Mudrawa’ written by candidate Udayashantha and the report containing solutions for human elephant conflict compiled by the Shasheendra Rajapaksa Youth Forum was presented to the President.

A collection of 36 seeds endemic to Wellassa was also presented to the President.

The President who participated at the public meetings organized by candidate Shasheendra Rajapaksa and candidate Sumedha G. Jayasena at the Monaragala Weekly Fair premises engaged in a cordial discussion with the people gathered at the venue.

President Rajapaksa responding to the issues faced by the pepper cultivators said that a comprehensive strategy will be implemented to uplift the pepper trade which has collapsed as a result of the re-export of pepper.

The President requested the pubic gathered at the venue to extend their support to form a strong and stable Parliament to accomplish promises in ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ national Policy Framework successfully.

President Rajapaksa attending the public meeting organized by candidate Kumarasiri Rathnayake at the Dobagahawela Weekly Fair premises promised the people gathered at the venue to implement the Kumbukkan Oya water supply scheme as a solution for the drinking water issue of the area.

The President was warmly welcomed by the people gathered at the public meeting organized by Shashi Ramanayake at the Madulla Weekly Fair premises when he arrived at the venue. Responding to the issues raised by the people at the scene the President said that the government will take steps to speedy provide solutions for the issue of shortage of drinking water and lack of agricultural water consumption in the area.

President Rajapaksa further said that he will also apprise the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission regarding the non-availability of telephone signals. Mr. Shasheendra Rajapaksa promised to fulfill the request made to build an Assembly Hall to the Madulumini Primary school.

A replica of a Wellassa customary sword made by Mr. L.A. Keerthipala was also presented to the President.

The President responding to a request made by a group of students when he arrived at the Madulla Madhya Maha Vidyalaya, to develop their Play Ground instructed the Commander of the Army to immediately take measures to fulfill this task.

President Rajapaksa also said that he will take steps to broaden the Nelumwewe Kandiya road and to fill the vacant minor staff positions at the Monaragala District Hospital.

President also attended the meeting organized by candidate Vijitha Berugoda at the Cultural Center in Bibile.