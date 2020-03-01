President, PM attend felicitation ceremony for Most Venerable Hemarathana Thera

Awarding of the Sri Sannas Pathra to Most Venerable Mataramba Hemarathana Thera who has been elevated to the status of Upadhyaya of Uposathagaraya of the Malwathu Maha Vihara and inducted as the Chief Sanganayaka of Southern Sri Lanka took place today(February 29) under the patronage of the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The ceremony was held in the Unawatuna Yatagala Rajamaha Vihara, Galle.

President Rajapaksa awarded the Sri Sannas Pathra while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa presented the Vijinapatha.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reminisced the unwavering service of the Most Venerable Mataramba Hemarathana Thero to the Sasana during the 30 years of terrorism that engulfed Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister stated that the thero supervised eight Viharas as the chief incumbent including Yatagala Raja Maha Vihara, Sithulpawwa Raja Maha Vihara, Magul Maha Vihara.

Prime Minister observed that the service rendered by the thera to the entire Sasana was unparalleled.

Most Venerable Mataramba Hemarathana Thera had authored a number of books including, Usaspela Baudhdha Dharma Sanghaya, Lekhana Rekha, Hindu Arya Sanskruthiya, Wandana Gatha, Aithihasika Magul Maha Viharaya.

In addition, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa highlighted the patriotic and Sasana-centered service rendered for the sustainability of Buddhism by Hemarathana Thero.

The Thero offered presents for both President and the Prime Minister invoking blessings on them.

Mahanayaka and Anunayake theros, Maha Sanga and several Ministers and MPs were present at this auspicious event.