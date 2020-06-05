President Rajapaksa inaugurates Aloka Pooja to illuminates Mihintale Sacred Grounds

The Second Day of the Mihintale Aloka Pooja which was organized with the State Poson Festival was declared open by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa , today(June 05).

It was organized for the 58th consecutive year by the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited (Lake House) with the co-sponsorship of the Ceylon Electricity Board.

President Rajapaksa obtained the blessings following the procession of the relics from the Mahanayaka theros and Anunayake theros of the three sects.

In order to commemorate the World Environment Day, the President planted a Sal sapling in Meda Maluwa.

In his welcome speech, the Chief Incumbent of the Mihintale Raja Maha Vihara, Ven. Walawahengunawewa Dhammarathana Nayake thero lauded President Rajapaksa’s wise leadership to save Sri Lanka during the COVID 19 pandemic and motivate indigenous productions in a very short time.

In addition, Anunayake of the Malwathu Vihara, Ven. Dr. Niyangoda Vijithasiri thero during his special anusasana declared that President Rajapaksa possessed rare qualities of a true leader and overcame challenges to serve his people.

The Anunayake of the Asigiriya Chapter and the Chief Incumbent of the Athkanda Rajamaha Vihara, Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi thero stated that the state leader’s disposition to religion will eventually bring back the prosperity of Sri Lanka to its pristine glory.

Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya and the Mahanayake of the Amarapura Chullagandhi Chapter, Ven. Ganthune Assaji thera and the Anunayake of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya Ven. Matale Dhammakusala thero and other Nayaka theros made special anusasanas as well.

Amidst the sermons and blessings of the Maha Sanga President Gotabaya Rajapaksa illuminated the Mihintale Sacred Grounds.

Ministers S.M. Chandrasena, Bandula Gunawardana, Governor Maheepala Herath, former ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Thissa Karaliyadda, Shehan Semasinghe were present on this occasion.