President Rajapaksa pays last respects to late Governor Marshall Perera

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the remains of former Governor of the Uva Province and President’s Counsel Marshall Perera, today (01).

President Rajapaksa who arrived at the Jayaratne Funeral parlour in Colombo, where his remains were kept, paid his last respects and wrote a condolence message in the Condolence Book.

The President expressed his deepest sympathies to wife of late Mr. Marshall Perera, Mrs. Daya Dharmabandu, son, former Minister Dilan Perera, daughter Mrs. Kisoli and his close relatives and political colleagues.