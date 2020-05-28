President Rajapaksa pays last respects to late Minister Thondaman

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid his last respects to the remains of Leader of the Ceylon Worker’s Congress (CWC) and Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure Development, Arumugam Thondaman, today (28).

The remains of late Minister Thondaman were brought to the Parliamentary complex this morning from his residence in Battaramulla.

President Rajapaksa who arrived at the Parliamentary complex paid his last respects to the remains of late Minister Thondaman.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was also presented on this occasion.

Ministers, Members of Parliament and the staff of the Parliament also paid their last respects to the remains of late Minister.