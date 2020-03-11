President seeks public cooperation to fight COVID – 19

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeks cooperation of all sections of the society to stop the spread of COVID – 19 in Sri Lanka.

The country will have to face disastrous consequences if we behave in an irresponsible manner, the President emphasizes. Many countries in the world have been affected by the deadly virus. President highlighted the importance of the cooperation of everyone to the quarantine process commenced with the objective of protecting citizens of this country.

The government was successful in containing the disease without causing any hardships to the public since its eruption in Wuhan in China.

Further spread of the disease was thwarted through a coordinated effort by various sectors including Health authorities. In order to continue this positive vibe, the fullest assistance and cooperation of every citizen is required, said President Rajapaksa during a discussion with specialists and experts in relevant fields on future measures held at the Presidential Secretariat today (11).

The first Sri Lankan COVID – 19 patient was identified yesterday (10). The 52-year patient is a travel guide working with tourists from Italy by the time of diagnosis. The guide together with the team had travelled through Habarana and Dickwella.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said all the required steps have been taken to inspect these locations and people.

Around 685 people have been quarantined at two centres in Batticaloa. Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the Army and health officials have taken steps to provide them with maximum possible facilities within a short period of time. Hadala and Diyatalawa centres are also now ready to use for the purpose of quarantine.

The Sri Lankans as well as foreigners arriving from South Korea, Italy, and Iran will be sent to these centers for a 14-day quarantine period. The Government has taken all necessary steps to provide health and other facilities needed for them. Therefore, the President requested everyone arriving from foreign countries to assist this process for the safety of the people living in Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, it was discussed to issue a certificate after the quarantine process is over.

The President further requested those who arriving from other countries to Sri Lanka to cooperate with this process by living in isolation in their own houses.

The attention was also drawn regarding the immediate suspension of the group tours. President Rajapaksa advised to store essential medicines without shortage and to streamline the necessary facilities required for the testing process.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, specialists representing several fields attended this meeting.