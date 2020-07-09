President visits Matale tomorrow in support of SLPP candidates

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit Matale tomorrow (10) extending his support for the election campaign of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Matale district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

Following are the public gatherings organized in the district throughout the day with the patronage of the President.

 

 

 

No: Time Place/Details Organizer
01. 09.30am Galewela Public Ground Janaka Bandara Tennakoon
02. 09.35am – 09.55am

 

 Galewela Children’s Park (near Galewela Provincial Council office) Janaka Bandara Tennakoon
03. 10.30am-10.50am

 

 Dambulla Weekly Fair ground Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon
04. 11.50am-12.10pm

 

 In front of the public market near the bus stand Thilak Bandara

 
05. 02.00pm-02.40pm

 

 Naula CTC land Lakshman Wasantha Perera
06. 03.20pm003.40pm

 

 Near Ape Bojun Restaurant (Thotagamuwa, Palapathwala) Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda
07. 04.05pm-04.25pm

 

 Matihakk Public Ground, Ambangana Saman Wijenayaka
08. 04.50pm- 05.10pm

 

 Matale Children’s Park (in front of Keells Supermarket) Rohana Dissanayake
05.30pm-05.50pm

 

 Car Park of Ukuwela Provincial Council Samantha Dharmasena

 

