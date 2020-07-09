President visits Matale tomorrow in support of SLPP candidates

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit Matale tomorrow (10) extending his support for the election campaign of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Matale district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.
Following are the public gatherings organized in the district throughout the day with the patronage of the President.
|No:
|Time
|Place/Details
|Organizer
|01.
|09.30am
|Galewela Public Ground
|Janaka Bandara Tennakoon
|02.
|09.35am – 09.55am
|Galewela Children’s Park (near Galewela Provincial Council office)
|Janaka Bandara Tennakoon
|03.
|10.30am-10.50am
|Dambulla Weekly Fair ground
|Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon
|04.
|11.50am-12.10pm
|In front of the public market near the bus stand
|Thilak Bandara
|05.
|02.00pm-02.40pm
|Naula CTC land
|Lakshman Wasantha Perera
|06.
|03.20pm003.40pm
|Near Ape Bojun Restaurant (Thotagamuwa, Palapathwala)
|Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda
|07.
|04.05pm-04.25pm
|Matihakk Public Ground, Ambangana
|Saman Wijenayaka
|08.
|04.50pm- 05.10pm
|Matale Children’s Park (in front of Keells Supermarket)
|Rohana Dissanayake
|05.30pm-05.50pm
|Car Park of Ukuwela Provincial Council
|Samantha Dharmasena