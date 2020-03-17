President wants ad-hoc actions halted

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa directed that no instruction or communication by any Government Agency is issued without the prior concurrence of the Presidential Secretariat and any such action is taken only in consultation with the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva who is the head of the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID – 19 outbreak.

The decision was taken by the President following observations made at the COVID -19 National Level Task Force Review meeting today that various Government Agencies have issued ad-hoc operational instructions disrupting the routine regular work of the Government and not consistent with the Government’s overall strategy with COVID – 19 management issues.