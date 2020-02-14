President wants speedy completion of Central and other expressways

Priority for Ratnapura expressway

· Rapid solutions to traffic congestion in Colombo

· Marine Drive parallel to Galle Road to be extended up to Panadura

· Measures to improve public transportation

· Constructions should be handled by local engineers

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed relevant officials to expedite the completion work of Central and other expressways.

The expressway from Matara to Hambantota should be properly completed and open to the public. Construction of segments from Kadawatha to Kurunegala via Mirigama, Kurunegala to Dambulla and Pothuhera to Galagedara of the Central Expressways also needs to be expedited.

President issued these instructions during a meeting with the officials of Ministry of Roads and Highways held at the Presidential Secretariat today (14).

Once the expressway from Kadawatha to Dambulla completed, access to Northern, Eastern and Western Provinces will become convenient. The objective of this initiative is to provide safer and faster traveling facilities to the public. It will create an economic corridor with an appropriate connection among road networks.

Construction of the 76-km long road from Ingiriya to Ratnapura will also be expedited. Accelerating the construction of tunnel road in Kandy will resolve the traffic congestion in the area.

The construction of partially completed roads and bridges should be fully completed without delay and rural road network should also be developed simultaneously, President Rajapaksa said.

President also instructed to find immediate solutions to ease the traffic congestion in the morning on Galle Road, Kaduwela, Highlevel Road and Piliyandala roads towards Colombo.

Flyovers and tunnel passways will be constructed at identified locations where the traffic congestion is heavy. The possibility of constructing a road from Wanathamulla to Battaramulla should be explored. This will be a solution to the traffic congestion in Borella and Rajagiriya.

President highlighted the importance of extending the marine drive parallel to Gall Road up to Panadura.

President said to secure the contribution of local engineers in all construction activities.

The public transportation should be developed too. The importance of streamlining luxury bus services and school bus services to minimize the influx of motor vehicles in to the city was also discussed.

Attention was also drawn to reserve parking slots within the city limits of Colombo in collaboration with Urban Development Authority. Highlighting the importance of parking facilities available at business premises President advised to halt the damages caused to electricity, water and telephone lines during road construction and repairs.

Minister Johnson Fernando, State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S. Attygalle, Secretary to the Ministry of Highways R. W. R. Pemasiri and several officials were also present at the discussion.