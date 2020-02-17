President witnesses digitalization of Buddhist TV

First ever TV channel dedicated to propagate Buddhist teachings and philosophy, Buddhist TV adopted digital technology today (February 15) under the patronage of the president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Concurrently, a medicinal pooja offering was held in order to bless the President Rajapaksa.

The President paid homage to the sacred relic shrine.

Thereafter, the president engaged in religious observances which were held under the guidance of Venerable Boralande Vajiragnana thero, Chief incumbent of the Sri Sambodhi Maha Vihara and the Director of the Buddhist TV network.

President Rajapaksa took part in the discussions focused on the development of the vihara premises followed by an event to offer presents for students who displayed distinctive performances in Dhamma school.

Ministers Bandula Gunawardana, Susil Premajayantha, Gamini Lokuge, State Minister Thilanga Sumathipala, former speaker M. Lokubandara, former minister Wijayadasa Rajapaksa, former Chief Justice Sarath N De Silva were also present at the occasion.