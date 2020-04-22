Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication established

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Presidential Task Force in charge of Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication.

It has been established under the powers vested in the President by the Constitution.

The Task Force is responsible for reviving the economy and eradication of poverty while paying special attention to the challenges posed and opportunities emerged in Sri Lanka in the wake of COVID – 19 outbreak.

Based on the vision of the “Saubhagyaye Dekma”, policy statement, the Task Force should steer the relevant institutes to create a production economy through the formulation of a unique economic structure based on novel initiatives.

Implementation of joint operations to establish a people-centric economy which will promote domestic industrialists and entrepreneurs is another objective of the Task Force.

It has also been tasked with the responsibility of taking measures to distribute products in liaising with all the institutes while paying attention to the activities undertaken by the health and education task forces to maintain normalcy in the civilian life.

The Task Force is required to  inform the President of all instances where any public official, Ministry, State Department, State Corporation or any other similar institute which delays or fails to  perform duties and responsibilities assigned by it.

Relevant provisions relating to the Task Force appointed on January 24, 2020 and March 24 on Poverty Alleviation and Livelihood Development and the Presidential Task Force appointed on March 23, 2020 on administration of essential services to continue civilian life which have been identified as high risk zones in the face of COVID- 19 spread will be abolished with the establishment of the new Task Force.

The scope and the responsibilities of the Task Force in charge of Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication will be announced in a gazette notification to be published soon.

Special Representative of the President Mr. Basil Rajapaksa will chair the Task Force while Additional Secretaries to the Office of the Prime Minister Mr. Anton Perera and D. S. Jayaweera will function as Co- Secretaries.

Following is the complete list of members of the Task Force:

 

 

  1. Basil Rajapaksa, Special Representative of the President
  2. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka
  3. Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of the Defence Staff/ Commander of the Army
  4. C. D. Wickremarathne, Acting Inspector General of Police
  5. Major General (Retired) Shantha Dissanayake, Chairman, Consumer Affairs Authority
  6. J. A. Nushad M. Perera, Chairman, Lanka Sathosa
  7. Susantha Rathnayake, Chairman, Board of Investment of Sri Lanka
  8. Jayantha de Silva, Chairman, Information and Communication Technology Agency
  9. Kimarli Fernando, Chairperson, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority
  10. Jayampathi Molligoda, Chairman, Sri Lanka Tea Board
  11. Prabath Subasinghe, Chairman, Exports Development Board
  12. A.Wimalaweera, Commissioner General of Labour
  13. S. Singappuli, Commissioner of Cooperative Development
  14. Rear Admiral (Retired) Ananda Peiris, Director General, Department of Civil Defence
  15. Major General (Retired) Vijitha Ravipriya, Director General, Sri Lanka Customs
  16. Bandula Thilakasiri, Director General, Department of Samurdhi Development
  17. Sanjaya Mohottala, Director General, Board of Investment of Sri Lanka
  18. Major General (Retired) Sudantha Ranasinghe, Director General, Disaster Management Center
  19. Mahesh Gammampila, Director, Fertilizer Secretariat
  20. Buddhika Madihahewa, General Manager, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation
  21. Rohan Seneviratne, Additional General Manager, Ceylon Electricity Board
  22. Mano Sekaram, Director Board Member, Information and Communication Technology Agency
  23. Major General (Retired) Sumedha Perera
  24. Sanjeewa Gunawardene, Executive Officer, E. B. Creasy & Co.
  25. Samantha Kumarasinghe, Owner, Natures Secret
  26. Mahesh Amalean Chairman, MAS Holdings
  27. Ravi Liyanage, Chairman and CEO, The Kingdom of Raigam
  28. Padmalal Withanage, Managing Director, Sanmik Group Of Companies
  29. S.B.Divarathna, Retired Deputy Secretary to the Treasury
  30. Secretary to the Prime Minister and Secretaries to Ministries of Finance, Economic and Policy Development, Roads & Highways,Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture, Industries & Supply Chain Management, Power and Energy, Women & Child Affairs and Social Security, Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation & Rural Development, Water Supply & Housing Facilities, Defence, Internal Trade, Food Security and Consumer Welfare.

 

 

