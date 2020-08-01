President’s Hajj Message

Hajj Message

It is with pleasure I offer my felicitations to Sri Lankan Muslims and their fellow devotees the world over on this occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

On this day of Hajj, Muslims commemorate immense sacrifices made by Nabi Ibrahim and his family members in honour and respect of God. During this season a large number of Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca for Hajj pilgrimage considered as the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith.

Although the Muslim devotees are compelled to refrain from visiting Holy Mecca due to the COVID 19 pandemic which has enveloped the globe, I believe that the Hajj festival this year too will be an occasion for them to embrace the greatness of Allah and the spirit of peaceful coexistence.

The Government of Sri Lanka being aware of the significance of Hajj festival has provided all necessary facilities for the Muslim community to engage in their religious observances.

I am confident that the Muslim community in Sri Lanka which lived in peace and harmony with all the other communities throughout our history in accordance with the teachings of the holy Quran and contributed to the prosperity of this nation would continue that tradition in future as well.

I wish every Muslim of Sri Lanka a happy Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

July 31, 2020