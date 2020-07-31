President’s vision for Monaragala: An agro-based modern economy.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revealing his development vision for the district of Monaragala says that he will establish an agriculture-based modern economy thereby attracting youth to farming instead of leaving it.

President states that his policy is to develop agricultural economy with the potential to produce a high standard harvest using minimum land and state of the art technology at low cost.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks while on an election campaign tour in Monaragala district in support of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna(SLPP) candidates today(July 31).

President commenced his campaign tour in the Monaragala district from Thanamalwila National College playgrounds.

President Rajapaksa was welcomed by the candidate Sashendra Rajapaksa, teaching staff and the pupils of the school. The student Sulochana Sandeepani delivered a speech appreciating the maiden visit by a state leader to the Thanamalwila National College, in its history.

In response to the requests made by the students to renovate the school buildings and address the issues relating to drinking water, the President instructed the Army Commander to resolve those issues immediately.

President participated in the public gathering at the Thanamalwila Public Grounds organized by the SLPP candidate Jagath Pushpakumara and inquired into the issues faced by the locals.

The residents informed the President about the wild elephant intrusions that happen almost daily, land deed issues and the need for renovation of Polkatuwewa Ela canal.

In addition, the President was also informed of the abduction of milk cows in the area.

President Rajapaksa was warmly welcomed amidst cheers at the public rally in close proximity to Thelulla Bodhirama Vihara, Wellawaya, Athiliwewa organized by the SLPP candidate Gayashan Nawananda.

The President was informed of a number of issues, including inadequate storage facilities in Sevanagala Sugar factory, issues relating to land deeds, lands adjacent to Kirindioya, shortcomings in the Ethiliwewa Middle school, unsatisfactory power supply in the area, by the local residents.

President Rajapaksa took immediate action to resolve issues relating to the power supply to the area.