Deshamanya Professor W. D. Lakshman has been appointed as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

He received his letter of appointment at the Presidential Secretariat today (24).

Served as the vice chancellor of University of Colombo from 1994 to 1999, Prof. Lakshman is a renowned Sri Lankan economist.

In recognition of his contribution to the field of education, he was honoured with Deshamanya title in 2005.

Prof. Lakshman is the 15th Governor of the Central Bank.