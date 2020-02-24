Progress of first 100 days

February 25th, 2020 marks the completion of first 100 days of after assumption of office by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

A summary of decisions and actions taken in accordance with ‘Saubhagyaye Dekma’ during this period is given below.

Education

Upgrade 1000 schools to the level of National Schools

Ensure University admission for every student who qualify through A/L examination

A programme to provide vocational training coupled with proficiency in English language and Information Technology who do not qualify to pursue higher education had been launched

A programme to empower graduates for employment

Establish a Task Force to provide 100,000 employment opportunities to under-skilled youth from low income families

Measures are underway to offer degrees to those follow nursing and teacher training courses

Steps have been taken to implement the proposals to reform the education sector by establishing a Task Force on education

Measures are underway to establish a National Defence Academy and offer higher diploma courses in Defence Studies

Commenced the programme to provide employments to unemployed graduates / diploma holders in order to harness their contribution to the growth of national economy

Increasing the maximum age limit to 45 years to apply for the Graduates Employment Scheme

Public Sector

Obtain recommendations from a panel of experts to appoint Heads of State Institutions

Exhibit the State Emblem at State Institutions instead of the Photograph of the President and the relevant Minister

Revision of salaries of Heads of State Institutions. Reducing the salary of Telecom Chairman from Rs. 2 million to Rs. 200,000

Instructions were given to follow the procurement procedures in transparent manner

Instructed to halt unnecessary expenses on festivals at State Institutions

Plans to recruit suitable candidates for the public sector covering every district

Initiate a programme to transform state entities into efficient and profit generating organizations

Bring all State institutes under single data network in order to provide satisfactory service to the public

Update 1919 Government Information Center

National Economy

Target USD 10 billion earnings from the tourism sector by 2025

Moratorium on loans below Rs. 300 million obtained by SME sector

Legal provisions to impose a ceiling on importing goods such as kites and lanterns

Establishment of National Policy and Planning Bureau to accelerate government investments, national development planning, procurement analysis and management

Establishment of an inter-ministerial task force to revive and strengthen industries and enterprise development

The suspension of the regulation to obtain license for the transportation of sand, soil and stones , with the aim of controlling costs of building material used in the construction industry

Introduction of relevant amendments to eliminate the obstacles faced by the traditional small scale entrepreneurs when they purchase materials.

The State Ministry of Agriculture was shifted from the private building in Rajagiriya, , to’ Govijana Mandiraya’ in Battaramulla from where it was previously housed

Allow traders to import wheat flour to remove duopoly

Granting of 100,000 land slots as a 30-year old leasehold property to build houses, business places or for agricultural purposes

Prohibited the importation of pepper, tamarind, cinnamon, nutmeg, peas, cardamom, ginger, and cloves

Imposing a minimum certified price of Rs. 50/- for a kilo of paddy that meet prescribed standards

Minimum certified price of a kilo of paddy with moisture was set at Rs. 45/-

Steps have been taken to empower small scale millers. Establishment of a Task Force to eliminate poverty and to develop livelihood

Measures were taken to increase the minimum daily wage of estate workers to Rs. 1000/-

The President has set many examples towards creating state governance which benefit the country and its citizens

Taking forward the strategies of the new government effectively without blaming the previous government

Ensuring the independence of state media organizations

Reducing the staff at the Presidential Secretariat substantially

Reducing the number of his security contingent by thousands. Using only 3 vehicles for official purposes

Using his own house as the Official Residence of the President

Cabinet shrunk to 16. A pledge was given to the public to reduce the number of Cabinet Ministers in the future government

Instructed for the removal of politicians’ photographs from name boards of roads, which are developed using public funds, and further advised to display the name boards of roads with the national emblem and the road name

Ordered the cancellation of the military honors and the escort at the commencement of the Fourth session of the eighth Parliament with the aim of minimizing the financial waste.

Many important decisions have been taken for the benefit of the general public

Granting of long-term concessionary loans to persons who are buying a house for the first time

Issuing of Certificate of Conformity (CoC) in a one day

Granting approval for appropriately completed housing or small scale business construction plans within one day

The commencement of the 14,000 housing units construction programme

Development of 100,000 rural roads with the aim of uplifting rural infrastructure

150,000 new drinking water supply connections for the benefit of rural people

Reduced the Telecommunication Levy by 25%

Reduced the VAT from 15% to 8%

Instructions were given to change the circulars and regulations that obstruct relief operations during disaster times

Steps have been taken to relocate people, who are living in sanctuaries, to suitable places

Only eyesight test was made necessary when issuing the light vehicles driving license

Steps have been taken to modernize and develop the small towns across the country

Commencement of paying royalty fees for the singers from January 01 st , for their songs broadcast or telecast

, for their songs broadcast or telecast Vesting powers with the Special Task Force to carry out raids on underworld gangs and drug dealers

Inviting potential investors from world’s powerful states including India and China to invest in Sri Lanka while respecting our unique identity

A gazette notification has been issued for the deployment of Armed Forces for the purpose of maintaining law and order in nine provinces

Immediate programmes to draw attention of the Police and other relevant groups regarding the cleanliness of the environment

Implementation of the programme to provide essential food items for underprivileged people for concessionary rates

Introduction of new special electronic card to purchase food items at concessionary rates

Granting of 100,000 land slots under a 30-year lease term to persons who are identified as underprivileged and low-income families

Instructions to take steps to ensure expedition, convenience and efficiency in carrying out the arrival and departure procedures of the passengers at the airport

Relevant authorities were advised to expedite the surveying of the land units in the country

Instructions to expedite the construction of the Central and other expressways

Priority was given to the Ratnapura expressway Swift solutions for the traffic congestion within Colombo city limits Parallel coastal way to Panadura along the Galle road Measures to uplift the public transportation network Constructions to be pioneered by local engineers

For an Independent Economic Policy

Steps to implement a process to identify investment opportunities at each district and grant proper approval via government in order to attract foreign investors

Appointing a committee of experts to review the MCC agreement and propose recommendations

Taking steps to regulate over a thousand NGOs operating against the country

Attempts to regain the massive foreign investment opportunities missed during the previous government

Equality before law

Acting IGP was advised to refrain from disrespecting or harming the social status of any personnel during arrest and follow laws bestowed from the constitution for a proper and discreet arrest

Crucial decisions during emergencies

Swift actions to ensure return of Sri Lankan students stuck in Wuhan due to Coronavirus outbreak and implementation of proper procedures to ensure safety of the Sri Lankan citizens

Achieving global recognition following the return of students in Wuhan as the fourth country to successfully carry out this high risk task

Special Incidents