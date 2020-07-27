Promises in “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” policy statement will be honoured- President assures in Kurunegala

President requests peoples’ support

A Committee will be appointed to address land issues

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured that each and every promise in his National Policy Framework, “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” will be honored in the coming years

The President asked for a strong Parliament and peoples’ support to accomplish them successfully.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks during a public gathering in Nikaweratiya Fair premises, Kurunegala during his election campaign tour today (26) in support of the candidates representing Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). The gathering was organized by Minister Johnston Fernando.

Maha Sanga present at the gathering commended President’s administration and invoked blessings on him.

Pre-school teachers highly appreciated the President’s decision to bring the pre-school system under the purview of a ministry and stated that it would be a great step in early childhood development in Sri Lanka.

President Rajapaksa instructed the Army Commander to restore the dilapidated playground of Jayanthi Maha Vidyala, Nikaweretiya following a request by the students.

President participating in public gathering organized by candidate T.B. Ekanayake at the Mahawa Weekly Fair premises highlighted the need for a permanent solution to the persisting problem of wild elephants intruding into villages. In addition, the locals informed the President of the issues with regard to the proposed overpass and cultural square at Mahawa junction as well as the issues related to land and water.

A student handed over a till to the President in support of “ITUKAMA” COVID – 19.

The President also participated in the public rally organized by the SLPP candidate Tharanath Basnayake at U.B Wanninayake Playground in Galgamuwa. The residents of the area informed the President about the hardships they have to face daily due to elephant intrusions, lack of facilities in the Galgamuwa Hospital and inadequate public transportation.

On the way from Galgamuwa to Meegalewa, the President exchanged views with the people on either side of the road.

President was warmly welcomed by the public at the meeting in Meegalewa National Ground organized by candidate Asanka Navaratne.

People requested the President to rehabilitate the road network and tanks in the area.

An octogenarian Mr. Kiribanda handed over his savings of Rs. 5000 to President to be used for the COVID -19 Fund.

President exchanges pleasantries with the public at the gathering organized by candidate D.B. Herath in Wariyapola.

Attending the meeting organized at Hettipola Weekly fair President said he will extend his assistance to implement “Panduwasnuwara Development Plan” presented by candidate Gunapala Ratnasekara.

People in several districts informed the President of the problems of not having deeds for their lands and improper surveys of land. President Rajapaksa said the matter will be resolved following the appointment of a committee to carry out a proper inquiry.

The farmers requested the President to merge Departments of Agriculture and Irrigation for the convenience of the farming community.

President also attended the public gathering organized by candidate Dayasiri Jayasekara at Hettipola Public Ground.

The people requested the President to give them an opportunity to cultivate around 400 acres of paddy land in Henegama, Katupotha which could not be cultivated due to the negligence of officials. The Chairman of the Society for the Disabled in North Western Province appealed to the President to expedite the construction of the Home for Disabled Children.

At a meeting held in Malsiripura, Hiriyaya in the morning President Rajapaksa pledged his unwavering support to the vision of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to develop Kurunegala which is considered to be the 4th Kingdom of Sri Lanka.

President stated that all the tanks and irrigation systems scattered in the district, known as Athugalpura in the past, will be rehabilitated for the betterment of agriculture.

The gathering was organized by candidate U.K. Sumith. The Plan “Hiriyala Development: the Way Forward ” was also presented to the President at the venue.

Following requests made by the public to construct a flyover connecting Namalanga Vidyalaya and the playground and to set up an Ayurvedic Hospital in Hiriyala, the President instructed relevant officials to study the matter and report.

President also attended the meeting organized by candidate Jayaratne Herath at Sathyawadi Ground. A group of sportsmen and women present at the venue highlighted the importance of having a fully-fledged indoor netball court for Kurunegala district.

President engaged in a cordial discussion with former captain of Sri Lanka Netball National team Tharjani Sivalingham, famous as the tallest netball player in the world.

The issue of drinking water in the area was brought to the attention of the President. Responding to a query President said providing employment for graduates will be completed following the election.

Minister Johnston Fernando was present on the occasion.