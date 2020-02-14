Proposals for a new Constitution presented to President

A set of proposals containing facts that should be taking into account when formulating a new Constitution was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The proposals on new Constitution compiled by the Yuthukama organisation under the theme ‘proposals to formulate a new Constitution for a strong state ‘ was presented to President Rajapaksa during a meeting held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute, Colombo, today (13).

The proposal has been prepared with five objectives. They are; the rebuilding of the civilizational state, true public representation and the sovereignty of the people, consolidation of a unitary Sri Lanka, and ensuring balance between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary and to build a society which values responsibilities.

The Chairman of the Yuthukama organisation Mr. Gevindu Kumaratunga presented it to the President.

During this event, the President presented Felicitation Awards to Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara and President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva in recognition of their service to the nation.

Dr. Medagama Dhammananda Thero, Chief Lekakadikari of the Asgiri Chapter of Siam Maha Nikaya of Sri Lanka delivered a special sermon.

The Maha Sangha including the Chief Incumbent of the Narahenpita Abhayaramaya Vihara Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Ministers Bandula Gunawardena, Gamini Lokuge, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Members of Parliament, Peoples’ Representatives, Prof.G.L.Piris, Academics, Artists, writers and other dignitaries participated on this occasion.