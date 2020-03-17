Public gatherings further restricted

The Government has taken several more measures to limit congregation of people in the wake of COVID – 19 outbreak in the country.

Several decisions related to justice and prison activities will be implemented from tomorrow (17) onwards.

The Judicial Services Commission which met today (16) sent out a circular relating to judicial cases to be taken up from March 17 to 20. All the court cases which are to be called at Commercial High Courts, Court of Appeal and District Courts will not be called at open courts. The public can obtain information on their cases at Court premises in the first week of April. The circular has further advised to take up only the urgent cases at the discretion of Judges concerned. This practice is to be adopted at both High Courts and Magistrate Courts.

The congregation of public near prisons will also be limited.

However, normal commercial, banking and trading activities will continue as usual.

The National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 which has been set up on the directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will operate from No. 1090, Sri Jayewardenepura, Rajagiriya.

The Government takes maximum possible steps to ensure to-today activities without causing any disruption to the civilian life. The Government requests the cooperation of the general public to contain the spread of COVID – 19 virus with a proper understanding on the prevailing situation.