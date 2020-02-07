Ready to build the country without blaming the past- President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that his government will work with commitment to save the country from the present chaotic situation without pointing fingers at the past for prevailing problems.

He said that he accepted the challenge of rebuilding the country with a clear understanding of that the economy had collapsed.

The President made these remarks addressing the Chairpersons and members of Director Boards of several Plantation and Financial Institutions at the Presidential Secretariat, today (06).

“The ‘Rata Hadana Saubhagyaye Dekma’ policy statement was not prepared with the aim of winning the election. It is a consequence of studies of many years in collaboration with academics and experts in many fields in order to serve the public. Many state entities have become just places for providing employment for many years. The country cannot be taken forward in this manner. It is the responsibility of the new Chairmen and the Board of Directors to make the institutions profitable. Steps should be taken to replace the existing systems with the new system to rebuild collapsed institutions,” President Rajapaksa emphasized.

The cultivation of other crops should be developed along with the development of coconut and tea plantations. The field of agriculture needs to be improved with the support of researches and the use of modern technology. By prioritizing the development of traditional industries, it is possible to generate huge revenue. The President pointed out that a large number of employment opportunities could be created through all these measures.

For the last few days, groups including graduates come near the Presidential Secretariat demanding employment opportunities. There are many vacancies exist in the country in many fields including tourism, and computer technology. However, the President pointed out that due to the weakness of the education system these opportunities are being wasted.

The President further said that steps would be taken to change the education system to meet demands of the job market. Asia is becoming the hub of world economy. The President stated that one of his primary objectives is to create an environment for the future generation to come out from the universities as graduates who can conquer the modern world.

Secretary to the President, Dr. P. B. Jayasundara and Mr. Lalith Weeratunga, Advisor to the President also participated in this meeting.