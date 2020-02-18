Remove obstacles to uplift the local industry – President tells officials

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed officials to take measures to uplift local industries and encourage investors by removing obstructions.

Issues related to the commencement of industries and their sustainability should be identified. President Rajapaksa also highlighted the importance of exploring unique potentials in each area during a discussion with the members of Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Industries and Entrepreneur Development held at the Presidential Secretariat today (17).

Various industrialists and manufacturers engaged in motor vehicle assembling, metal, footwear and leather, apparel, medicine, spices, electrical equipment, timber and cosmetics were present at the meeting.

The representatives and investors expressed their concerns on tax and issues they face at the Custom as well as environmental obligations. Environmental and other issues posed by various parties even at the proper commencement of industries are major hindrance to the development of the country. It is the responsibility of every section to support investment opportunities for the betterment of the country, President said.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara and several other Ministry officials were present at the discussion.