Request to refrain from inviting President to private functions

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given priority to expedite development projects launched by the Government for the benefit of the people and to solve their grievances at the grassroots level in addition to his daily official engagements. Since he is occupied with fulfilling national responsibilities, the President does not find time to attend ceremonies, prize giving, weddings and social gatherings and a kind request is made to everyone to refrain from inviting the President to such occasions.

This request is made to the parties who seek the participation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the President devotes his time completely to the betterment of the people and to provide leadership to the process through the Presidential Secretariat.