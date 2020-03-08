Rohitha completes 23 years in politics – President attends the felicitation ceremony

Former Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena has completed the 23rd milestone of his political career. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held today (March 08) in Kalutara. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attended the event as the Chief Guest.

The event was named “Tunwisi Wasaraka Mehewara Abhinandana”.

During the event, a book written on the political Journey of Mr. Rohitha Abeygunawardena was presented to the President.

The skills of a Ship Captain are known only during a storm, but not when the ship sails in a quiet sea, addressing the gathering, former Minister Bandula Gunawardena said. He also said that in a similar way, Mr.Rohitha Abeygunawardena is also one of the few politicians who have demonstrated their leadership skills while actively playing their roles as members of the opposition in the past few years.

Parivenadipathi of the Sunethradevi Maha Pirivena, Ven. Prof. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thera delivered the Anushasanawa.

Ministers Vasudeva Nanayakkara also addressed the gathering.

Political party leaders, Ministers and MPs and dignitaries were present to witness the occasion.