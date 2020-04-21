Rs. 32 million more donations to COVID – 19 Fund

Balance increases to Rs. 769 million

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 769 million.

The donations made to the Fund today were Chief Prelate in Singapore Ven. Bellanwila Dhammarathana Thero Rs. 05 million, Chief Prelate in USA Ven. Maharagama Dhammasiri Thero Rs. 05 million, Chief Prelate in France Ven. Parawahera Chandrarathana Thero Rs. 01 million, Chief Incumbent of Geneva International Buddhist Temple in Switzerland Ven. Dr. Thawalama Dhammika Thero and Viharadhikari Ven. Halwitigala Sujatha Thero Rs. 01 million, Chief Incumbent of Baudhdhayathanaya in Mount Lavinia Ven. Divigaha Yasassi Thero Rs. 01 million, Chief Incumbent of Samadhi Vihara in Chirency, Italy Ven. Dombadeniye Nandasiri Thero Rs. 200,000.

Also, Rs. 05 million was donated by Mr. C. J. Wickramarathna while Marine One donated Rs. 1 million, Marina Food (Pvt) Limited and Sri Lanka Heart Association Rs. 05 million each, Road Transport Services Authority Rs. 500,000, Mr. A. Amarasinghe Rs. 100,000 and Mr. P. D. Dharmawardene Rs. 50,000.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.