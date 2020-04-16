Rs.48 million donations made to the COVID – 19 Fund today

Balance surpasses Rs. 703 million

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 703 million.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund on March 23.

The Chief Administrator of the Gangaramaya Temple, Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero, has donated Rs.10 million from Gangarama Vesak Fund to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (16), while Ven. Dr. Malwane Chandarathana Thero handed over a donation of Rs.2.5 million collected by the Teachers’ Association of the University of Kelaniya to the President.

Donations of Rs. 2.5 million by the National Water Supply & Drainage Board Engineers’ Association, Rs.one million by Mr. S.D. Amarasinghe and Rs.1.5 million by Huawei Technologies Lanka Co (Pvt) Ltd were made to the Fund today.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.