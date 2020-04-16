Singaporean donors gift stock of medical supplies to fight COVID – 19

A consignment of medicines donated by the Religious Advisor of the Mahakaruna Buddhist Society of Singapore Venerable Dr. K. Gunaratana Thero, Chairman of Humanity Matters Mr. Ong Keng Yong and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Ms. Shashikala Premawardene was handed to the Presidential Secretariat today (16).

The donation valued at Rs. 10 million included thermal scanners and protective gears.

The Additional Secretary to the President on Foreign Relations Admiral Jayanath Colombage and Additional Secretary to the President Rohana Abeyrathna received the donation.