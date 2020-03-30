SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CURFEW

All the decisions with regard to imposition of curfew, selection of localities to implement curfew and declaration of isolated areas are being taken at the highest level of the Government following an in-depth analysis of data received.

If there is any information that suggests changes to ongoing curfew hours at any place, the same should be forwarded to the Presidential Task Force on prevention of COVID – 19.

The Government announces that no decision should be taken at the regional level which can cause disruption of civilian life.