Standard Chartered Bank donates USD 500,000 to ITUKAMA COVID 19 fund

Standard Chartered Bank contributed to the ITUKAMA COVID 19 healthcare and security fund an amount of USD 500,000(Rs 92.5 million) at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday(August 28).

Chief Executive Officer of the Standard Chartered Bank Bingumal Thewarathanthri symbolically handed over the cheque to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Standard Chartered Bank made this contribution in support of the combat against the COVID 19 pandemic via Sri Lanka Red Cross Society. The total of USD 500,000 consists of USD 300,000 from Standard Chartered PLC and the rest from the Standard Chartered, Sri Lanka.

Bank expects that this donation will be used in tasks such as containing and eradicating Coronavirus, pre-preparations, awareness programs and purchasing equipment to identify the infected.

Secretary to the Health Ministry, Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society Dr. Mahesh Gunasekara, Head of Corp. Affairs, Brand & Marketing Anuk De Silva were present on the occasion.