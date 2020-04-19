State bodies told how to resume work once curfew relaxed

The Government has issued guidelines to heads of state entities especially in the district of Colombo as to how to resume work after the curfew is lifted on Wednesday, the 22nd April.

Secretaries to Ministries and heads of Department and other organizations should meet from April 22nd to plan out future arrangements.

The heads of state entities in the district of Colombo are advised to convene meetings of their deputies and other high ranking officers on April 22, 23 and 24 to decide the number of staff to be called for work, categories of employees to be called and the nature of their responsibilities.

A plan of action based on the decisions taken at these meetings should be prepared and implemented from Monday, April 27th onwards.

The heads of state bodies are also advised to enlighten the Secretary to the President on the agreed plan of action.