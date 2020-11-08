State Katina ceremony held under President’s patronage

The State Katina ceremony was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Somawathi sacred premises in Polonnaruwa today (8).

This is considered to be the first occasion since the reign of King Parakramabahu II to hold a Katina ceremony sponsored by the state.

It is the tradition since the days of ancient kings to cultivate cotton, spin yarn and use the cotton cloth woven from yarn to sew the Cheevara (Bhikkus robe) and presented to Maha Sangha.

Arriving at the Katina Cheevara Pooja ceremony organized with the approval of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa , President Rajapaksa met the Chief Incumbent of Somawathi Raja Maha Vihara Ven. Pahamune Sumangala Thero and received blessings.

After observing religious rituals President attended the ceremony.

Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara brought the Katina Cheevara followed by the alms giving.

President bequeathed it to Maha Sangha.

Anu Nayaka Thero of Malwatta Chapter Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero delivered the main sermon.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, State Ministers Siripala Gamlath and Roshan Ranasinghe and several others were present on the occasion.