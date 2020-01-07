Take measures to approve housing and small-scale business construction plans within a day – President

Conformity Certificate in a day

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa directed officials to grant approval for properly prepared housing and small-scale business construction plans within a day.

Rigid regulations and time consuming process of approving construction plans pose great difficulties to the public.

Hence, it is a responsibility of the government to minimize the hardships faced by the people by simplifying existing rules and regulations said President Rajapaksa during a meeting with the officials of the entities which come under the purview of the Ministry of Urban Development, Water Supply and Housing Facilities held at the Presidential Secretariat today (06).

The President advised to authorize local authorities to approve plans and to pay attention to expedite the preparation of related provisions by other institutes.

President also directed that an official with a legal background be appointed to grant approval plans in the waiting list and issuing Conformity Certificate in a day was made mandatory.

The necessity of granting loans at a concessionary rate with a long re-payment period for those who are purchasing a house for the first time was also discussed.

President highlighted the importance of identifying investment opportunities available in each province and area and to obtain approval from government institutes and take steps to inform the same to the Board of Investments.

This process will encourage the foreign investors and give them the opportunity to commence their projects without undue delays.

Beautification of small cities around the country will attract more tourists President said. Cities such as Thalawakele, Ella and Ginigathhena were cited as examples and steps to be taken to modify them were also discussed.

President also directed to expedite Weras Ganga project.

During the discussion special attention was drawn to waste management.

President told the relevant officials to take steps to transform waste into organic fertilizer and to use technology to the maximum during the process.

President pointed out the possibility of reducing the sand prices by removing accumulated sand deposits with the assistance of Geological Survey and Mines Bureau. This will also be instrumental in providing solutions to the issue of floods in many parts of the country.

It was also decided to commence the Beira Lake purification project and to immediately close down identified areas where waste is being added to the lake .

Ministers Gamini Lokuge, Indika Anuruddha, Secretary to the Ministry and several other officials were also present at the discussion.