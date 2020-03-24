Three districts identified as High Risk Zones

Door-to-Door Delivery Service of Essentials during Curfew

Districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Kaluthara have been identified as high risk zones in view of the spread of COVID-19.

Large crowds in shops had been observed after curfew was lifted this morning in three districts. Health officials fear that this in turn could lead to a wider and faster spread of the virus.

Therefore, the Government has directed wholesale dealers to deliver essential consumer goods to the doorstep of each household until the situation is brought under control. Sathosa, Keells, Laugfs, Arpico, Food City, Araliya, Nipuna and other wholesale dealers will be involved in this operation. Providing these essential consumer goods such as food, medicine, gas and other services will commence from tomorrow (25).

To ensure the smooth operation of delivering essential consumer goods to each household, a special task force has been established under the leadership of Mr. Basil Rajapaksa. The task force would be comprised of Secretaries to the Ministries, Government Agents, Divisional Secretaries and other relevant officers.

The curfew in the three districts that have been identified as high risk zones will continue until further notice.

However, lorries, vans, three-wheelers and motorcycles that would be used for delivery will be permitted on the roads during this curfew period.