Toyota Lanka donates two buses for COVID-19 prevention operations

Toyota Lanka (Private) Limited donated two buses worth Rs. 20 million to support COVID-19 combat operations.

The management of Toyota Lanka (Private) Limited handed over the two buses to the Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera and Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga at the Presidential Secretariat, today (22).

Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Chairman of State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation, Dr. Uthpala Indrawansa and President’s Private Secretary Sugeeshwara Bandara were also present at the occasion.

Later, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over the two buses to the Director-General of the Medical Research Institute Dr Jayaruwan Bandara and President of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, Dr Anuruddha Padeniya to utilize them for COVID-19 research activities and combat operations.