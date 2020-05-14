Updated announcement on curfew

The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.

In other districts curfew will be effective from 8.00pm to 5.00 am daily till Saturday, May 16th.

Curfew will be imposed in the entire island on Sunday, May 17th.

Curfew which will be relaxed in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00am on Monday, May 18th will be effective from 8.00pm to 5.00 am daily till Saturday, May 23rd.

The mechanism which commenced last Monday, May 11th to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force will continue till Saturday, May 16th. This process will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the resumption of normal life will remain unchanged.