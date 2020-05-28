Updated curfew announcement

Curfew will be effective in the island till Saturday, June 6th and afterwards as follows:

Curfew will be in force island-wide on Sunday, May 31st.

Curfew will be effective in all the districts from Monday, June 01st to Wednesday, June 3rd only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily as before.

Curfew will be in force island-wide on Thursday, June 4th and Friday, June 5th.