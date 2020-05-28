Updated curfew announcement

Curfew will be effective in the island till Saturday, June 6th and afterwards as follows:
- Curfew will be in force island-wide on Sunday, May 31st.
- Curfew will be effective in all the districts from Monday, June 01st to Wednesday, June 3rd only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily as before.
- Curfew will be in force island-wide on Thursday, June 4th and Friday, June 5th.
- From Saturday, June 6th onwards curfew will be effective in all the districts, as before, from 10.00pm to 4.00am daily until further notice.