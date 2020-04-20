Updated curfew announcement

The earlier announcement on the timings of imposing and lifting of curfew in each district has been amended.

Accordingly, the ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th.

In all other districts, curfew will be effective from 8.00pm to 5.00am till Friday, the April 24th.

In these areas, curfew will be re-imposed at 8.00pm on Friday, the 24th April and continue until 5.00am on Monday, April 27th.

In these districts, curfew will continued to be in force during the weekend, April 25th and 26th.

Travelling to and from the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam is completely prohibited for every citizen.

Conditions and guidelines announced earlier on the continuation of essential services and agricultural activities will remain unchanged.