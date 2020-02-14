Wuhan mission, a diplomatic victory for Sri Lanka – Army Commander

An event organized to hand over the 33 students who were flown back from Wuhan in China, to their parents was held under the patronage of the Commander of Sri Lanka Army and Chief of Staff of the Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva at the Army Headquarters in Akuregoda this afternoon (14).

These students spent two weeks under surveillance at the Military Academy in Diyatalawa. They were released today after medical examination.

All those who joined to bring back these students were also felicitated at today’s event. The Army Commander commended their efforts on behalf of the President.

This mission is a diplomatic victory for Sri Lanka and the right leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was instrumental in this excercise, the Commander said.

Students expressing their views said that they were grateful to the President for fulfilling his duties on behalf of the country during a time of crisis.

His bravery is an example to the rest of the world, they said.

Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Relations Ravinatha Aryasinghe, Additional Secretary to the President on International Relations Admiral Jayanath Colombage and several other military personnel as well as Ministry officials were also present.