President’s Hajj Message

Hajj Message

The Hajj festival is a spiritual celebration that displays the spirit of mutual understanding, compassion and exchange of fond greetings among the Islam devotees the world over. I believe this is also a significant period in which the Muslim community bestows their traditions upon the future generation.

All religious leaders have shown the concepts and principles that are needed for the well-being of humans. The contribution made by those erudite teachings and principles to strengthen peaceful coexistence by enhancing social and spiritual values is highly praiseworthy. It is vital for the better sustenance and continuity of the world.

The Hajj period will pave the way for the Islam devotees who still follow the life lessons of Prophet Muhammad to achieve spirituality in this life and after, and divine intimacy as aspired.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put restrictions on engaging in traditional beliefs and practices unlike in the past. That is for the safety and social well-being of everyone. I remind you to engage in rituals during this period by paying special attention to this.

I wish you, the devout Muslims who follow the Holy Quran and the philosophy of life of the Prophet Muhammad, a Hajj feast that makes way for spiritual liberation with divine intimacy.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

July 20, 2021