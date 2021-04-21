Changes soon towards a turning point in education…

Aim is to empower the children to be productive and to directly contribute to the economy

President says.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the changes required for a turning point in the country’s education will be introduced soon. The President stated that the objective of the government is to endow a future generation that is productive to the country and that can directly contribute to the country’s economy.

The President made these remarks while participating at the Certificate Awarding Ceremony of the first phase of the National Programme titled “Ratak Watina Pothak” (A book that is worth a country) to author ten thousand books, which was held at Temple Trees this afternoon (21).

The project was launched with the objective of improving the children’s creative writing and reading skills, especially during the period of school closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.

The Ministry of Education and the National Library and Documentation Services Board jointly implemented the programme based on a concept of former Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma.

Students from grade 1 to 13 in all government schools, Pirivenas, private and international schools were given the opportunity to submit creations in the three languages of Sinhala, Tamil and English.

The target of the project was to publish ten thousand books and nearly 43,000 submissions have been received from all over the country by the closing date.

The President stated that it is expected to print 100 selected creations and present them with state awards. The President symbolically awarded certificates to 30 students representing the nine provinces.

Library and Documentation Services Board Chairman Sonala Gunawardana presented the first volume of the ‘Jathika Janakatha Sangrahaya’ to the President.

President Rajapaksa said that it is essential to make the children read more books with the intention of making them as productive citizens who love the country and the world.

The President emphasized that a country can be developed only through quality education.

Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris, Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma, Education Ministry Secretary Prof. Kapila Perera, other officials of the Ministry of Education, principals, teachers and students were present at the occasion.