President inspects Anuradhapura Sacred Area Development Master Plan

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who is in Anuradhapura visited the historic Anuradhapura Sacred Area and performed religious rites in front of the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi this morning (5).

President called on the Chief Incumbent of Atamasthana Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Theroa and received his blessings.

Later visiting Ruwanwali Maha Saya President had a cordial conversation with the Chief Incumbent of the Ruwanwai Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero.

President engaged in religious observances at the Ruwanwali Maha Seya and inspected the Anuradhapura Sacred Area Development Master Plan.

The cost of the sacred area development project is Rs. 450 million. It will be implemented as 28 project sunder 3 phases. Construction work is scheduled to be completed before December 2024.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development Mrs. Anjali Devaraj, Chairman of the Urban Development Authority Harshan Silva, Director General Prasad Ranaweera were also present during the discussion.