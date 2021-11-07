President and Prime Minister pay last respects to Ven. Murungasyaye Gnanissara Nayaka Thero

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid their last respects to late Chief Incumbent of Jethawanarama in France, Chief Judicial Prelate in France and Malwathu Chapter of the Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, former Senior Lecturer at Vidyodaya Pirivena, Maligakanda, Rajakeeya Panditha, Shashrapathi, Venerable Dr. Murungasyaye Gnanissara Nayaka Thero.

The President and the Prime Minister paid their last respects to the remains of the Venerable Thera at the Sri Sudassanananda Vihara at Kuda Bedigama, Vitharandeniya in Weeraketiya this afternoon (07) and expressed their deepest condolences to the resident monks, members of the Dhayaka Sabha and the residents of the area.

Minister S.M. Chandrasena was also present.