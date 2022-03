Following the removal of Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila from their ministerial portfolios, several ministries have been reshuffled.

Mr. Gamini Lokuge was sworn in as the new Minister of Energy and Mrs. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi was sworn in as the new Minister of Power before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (03).

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath was also present on this occasion.