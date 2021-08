Press Release

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (16) reshuffled the Cabinet of Ministers as follows.

01. Hon. G. L. Peiris – Minister of Foreign

02. Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Education

03. Hon. Pavithra Wanniarachchi – Minister of Transport

04. Hon. Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health

05. Hon. Gamini Lokuge – Minister of Power

06. Hon. Dullas Alahapperuma – Minister of Mass Media

07. Hon. Namal Rajapaksa – Minister of Development Coordination Monitoring in addition to the portfolio of Youth and Sports.