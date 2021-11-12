President arrives in Parliament to listen to Budget speech…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Parliament this afternoon (12) to listen to the Budget speech for the upcoming financial year of 2022.

This is the 76th Budget of Sri Lanka after Independence and the second Budget of the Government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President Rajapaksa, who arrived at the parliament complex, was welcomed by the Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando, Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, State Ministers Shehan Semasinghe, Kanchana Wijesekera, Thenuka Vidanagamage and MP Madhura Withanage.

The President entered into the Chamber along with the Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando as the Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa commenced the Budget Speech.