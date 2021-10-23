Summon all relevant parties over ‘Aruna’ Newspaper report and launch comprehensive investigation…

Secretary to the President informs IGP.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera said that the report titled “29 crores to pay for Indian fertilizers in a personal bank account – President’s Secretary P.B. Jayasundera has influenced,” published in the ‘Sathi Aga Aruna’ newspaper is a completely false, untrue and malicious news item and that he strongly rejects it.

The Secretary to the President has informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to summon all relevant parties and conduct a formal and comprehensive investigation into the newspaper report immediately.